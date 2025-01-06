Anfernee Simons News: Dominates from deep to lead offense

Simons logged 36 points (14-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt), two rebounds and nine assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to Detroit.

Simons did it all for Portland on the offensive end of the floor Monday, leading all players in scoring, threes made and assists while coming up one dime shy of a double-double. Simons set season-high marks in scoring and threes made while posting his third outing of the campaign with nine or more dimes. Simons has tallied 30 or more points on three occasions this year.