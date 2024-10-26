Anfernee Simons News: Drops 24 points in loss

Simons accumulated 24 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 105-103 loss to the Pelicans.

It was another shaky shooting night from the floor for Simons, but he compensated at the free-throw line. The 25-year-old guard is first and foremost looking to stay healthy in 2024-25 after playing no more than 62 games in any of the last three seasons, but he should begin to find his shooting stroke before long -- he hadn't post a FG% below 43.0 percent, or a 3Pt% below 37.7 percent, since becoming a starter in 2021-22.