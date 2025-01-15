Anfernee Simons News: Poor shooting display

Simons chipped in 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and four assists over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets.

Players like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe carried the Trail Blazers on offense, but Simons still struggled badly and posted a woeful shooting line after making just 25 percent of his 12 attempts from the field. One bad game isn't going to alter Simons' fantasy upside drastically, however, and he handles enough volume on offense to believe he'll likely bounce back sooner rather than later. The numbers back that up as well. Over his previous nine games, Simons is averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor.