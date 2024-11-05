Anfernee Simons News: Scores 24 points Monday

Simons finished Monday's 118-100 win over the Pelicans with 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Simons delivered his fifth game with 20 or more points in eight appearances this season, but he took a step forward in the efficiency department after shooting a meager 35.6 percent from the field in his previous seven contests. Simons should continue to operate as one of Portland's go-to players on offense going forward, though an uptick in the efficiency department would go a long way toward boosting his upside even further.