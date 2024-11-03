Anfernee Simons News: Struggles with shot Saturday
Simons logged 20 points (8-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to the Suns.
Simons didn't have his best shooting percentage Saturday, but he still posted a solid stat line. The star guard finished just two boards shy of a double-double and also filled the stat sheet in other categories, backing up the impact he can make on defense and as a playmaker. Simons has scored at least 20 points in four of his seven contests, and while he's been lacking a bit of consistency at times, he should remain one of Portland's best players going forward as long as he remains healthy.
