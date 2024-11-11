Fantasy Basketball
Anfernee Simons News: Woeful in loss to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Simons registered four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Simons had his worst game of the season Sunday, and even though his numbers had been trending in the wrong direction of late, he reached a new low in this one, missing seven of his nine shots and failing to do much in other categories. Simons should remain one of the Trail Blazers' most reliable options on offense, however, and he'll aim to bounce back when facing the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

