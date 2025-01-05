Anthony Black Injury: Back remains problem

Black (back) did not play during Sunday's 105-92 loss to Utah, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Even though Black was not inserted into Orlando's starting lineup Sunday, there was optimism he would play off the bench against Utah. Instead, he sat out completely because of his lower-back contusion, with the Magic heavily relying on Cole Anthony at point guard with Jalen Suggs (back) also out. Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley was quoted saying "we're going to have to look at some more time, some more pre-game reps to be able to look at it the right way," suggesting he may not be available when the Magic are expected to play against the Knicks on Monday.