Anthony Black Injury: Goes unused Sunday

Black (back) was active but didn't play during Sunday's 105-92 loss to Utah. "We're going to have to look at some more time, some more pregame reps to be able to look at it the right way," head coach Jamahl Mosley told Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel after the game, when asked about the condition of Black's back.

Black ended up missing his fourth straight game with a low back contusion, and with Jalen Suggs (back) also sidelined, the Magic relied heavily on Cole Anthony (28 minutes), Trevelin Queen (25 minutes) and Cory Joseph (15 minutes) as their primary facilitators. The Magic may have been looking to preserve Black for the second leg of the back-to-back set Monday in New York, but the second-year guard should still be viewed as questionable for that contest, given Mosley's comments.