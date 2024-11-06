Anthony Black News: Best outing of season off bench

Black contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to Indiana.

Black led all Magic players in minutes played off the bench Wednesday, and he took advantage of that extra time while putting together his best performance of the young season. Black led all Orlando players with a pair of steals while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and concluding as one of two Magic bench players in double figures in scoring. Black set a new season high in scoring, now reaching the double-digit mark in four outings.