Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis Injury: Confirmed out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 11:05am

Davis (abdomen) won't play Tuesday against the Knicks.

Following an 18-game absence, Davis logged 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets. He'll sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, but no setback has been reported. Therefore, fantasy managers can anticipate his return to action Thursday against Orlando.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now