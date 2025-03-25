Anthony Davis Injury: Confirmed out Tuesday
Davis (abdomen) won't play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Following an 18-game absence, Davis logged 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 120-101 win over the Nets. He'll sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, but no setback has been reported. Therefore, fantasy managers can anticipate his return to action Thursday against Orlando.
