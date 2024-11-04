Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Davis is day-to-day after suffering a left ankle injury during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Pistons, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis didn't seem overly concerned about the injury in the locker room after the game, stating he'll talk with his trainer to determine the extent of the issue and how to proceed. McMenamin notes that the team will treat this as a true day-to-day situation, so it'll be important to keep an eye on how Davis' ankle responds over the next few days. His status for Wednesday's game in Memphis is up in the air at this point.

