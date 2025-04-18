Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Injury: Exits with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Davis left Friday's game against the Grizzlies during the fourth quarter with an apparent right knee injury, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Davis limped off the court and received treatment from the trainers while on the bench, and it's uncertain whether he'll return to the game. If he doesn't, Caleb Martin, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall would be in line to see more minutes down the stretch.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks

