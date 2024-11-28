Anthony Davis Injury: Expected to play Friday

Davis is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left plantar fasciitis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a mainstay in the injury report due to a nagging plantar fasciitis, but the star big man has missed just one game this season. Hence, he's widely expected to be available for Friday's contest. Davis is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of November.