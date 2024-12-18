Anthony Davis Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Davis (foot) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Sacramento, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been tending to plantar fasciitis in his left foot throughout the season, but he's expected to play through the issue once again Thursday. It's encouraging to see him on the injury report with the foot issue after briefly exiting Sunday's contest due to an apparent shoulder injury. In his last four games, Davis has averaged 32.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.3 steals across 35.8 minutes.