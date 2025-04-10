Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis Injury: Likely to play vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Davis (groin) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

After recording a double-double against the Lakers on Wednesday, Davis is trending toward playing Friday. The veteran big man is starting to get back to dominant form, averaging 18.7 points. 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field in his last seven games.

