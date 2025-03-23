Anthony Davis Injury: Officially doubtful for Monday

Davis (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets.

Even with the Mavericks falling out of the playoff picture, it looks like Davis will try to suit up down the stretch. He hasn't played since Feb. 8 due to a left adductor strain but went through multiple 5-on-5 practices in the G League recently and may take the floor during Dallas' four-game road trip. Following Monday's game, Dallas plays in New York on Tuesday, in Orlando on Thursday and in Chicago on Saturday.