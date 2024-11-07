Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Davis (heel) is probable for Friday's game versus the 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Davis missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies due to left plantar fasciitis, though he will likely suit up Friday. The superstar has produced a stellar start to the year, during which he has averaged 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals across 36.3 minutes per game in seven regular-season outings. Davis' two-way abilities have been crucial for the Lakers thus far, and another absence would likely land Jaxson Hayes (knee) in the starting lineup again.

