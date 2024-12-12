Anthony Davis Injury: Probable for Friday

Davis (foot) is probable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report while he deals with left foot plantar fasciitis, though he hasn't missed a matchup since Nov. 6. The star big man will continue to serve as the club's clear-cut top option with LeBron James (foot) sidelined for a second consecutive outing. Davis has cooled off slightly after a strong start scoring the rock this season, and in his last 10 outings he has averaged 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals across 35.8 minutes per contest.