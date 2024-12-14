Anthony Davis Injury: Probable vs. Memphis

Davis is probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to left plantar fasciitis, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to this nagging injury, but the star big man isn't expected to miss time in the near future, so he should continue to suit up for the Lakers as long as he continues to get the probable tag. Davis is averaging 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks while averaging 21.0 shots per contest in the last two games where Los Angeles has been without LeBron James (foot), and fantasy managers can expect another high usage rate Sunday if James sits out again.