Anthony Davis Injury: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Mavericks announced Thursday that Davis will have his left adductor strain re-evaluated in two weeks.

During his debut with the Mavericks on Feb. 8 in the win against the Rockets, Davis went down with a left adductor strain, keeping him out the last three games for Dallas. The superstar big man will remain sidelined for at least the next two weeks before having the injury re-evaluated to determine a timetable for his return to the floor. The one-time NBA champion finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in his first game with the team, showing his vast array of skills on both ends of the floor. In his absence, the Mavericks have had to turn to Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper in the frontcourt, with Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively (ankle) also injured.