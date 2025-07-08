Anthony Davis Injury: Undergoes eye surgery

Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina that he suffered during the 2024-25 regular season Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded to the Mavericks in the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Davis dealt with a few injuries, which limited him to just nine regular-season games and two postseason games with his new team. Along with the adductor injury he suffered in his first game with Dallas, the veteran big man also dealt with a knee injury late in the regular season and suffered a detached retina. However, Davis is expected to be ready for training camp following the procedure he underwent Tuesday. In the nine regular-season games he played with the Mavericks, the 31-year-old averaged 20 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent from three-point range.