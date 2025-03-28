Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Injury: Will likely play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Davis (adductor) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Davis continues to manage his adductor injury, but he's trending toward playing Saturday in Chicago. The superstar big man is coming off a rough shooting performance in Thursday's win against the Magic, going 5-for-19 from the floor. However, he still finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal against Orlando.

Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
