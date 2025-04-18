Anthony Davis News: Cleared to play Friday

Davis (adductor) is available for Friday's Play-In Game against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Davis has been managing a left adductor injury, but he was listed as probable for Friday's contest and has been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. Over his last nine outings (including Wednesday's Play-In Game win over the Kings), Davis has averaged 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 blocks over 29.9 minutes per game.