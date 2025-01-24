Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Excellent two-way display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Davis accumulated 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 win over the Celtics.

Davis was excellent on both ends of the court, and even though he saw his double-double streak end at nine games, he filled the stat sheet enough to make a huge impact across the board. Davis is averaging 23.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of January, and he continues to deliver outstanding value while rarely missing games -- which has been an issue for him throughout his career.

