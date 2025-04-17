Anthony Davis News: Hits for team-high 27 in win

Davis amassed 27 points (9-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game victory over the Kings.

The 32-year-old led the Mavericks in scoring as they pushed one win closer to the playoffs. Davis has been productive when he's been on the court in April, averaging 24.8 points, 11.4 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.2 blocks and 1.4 threes in five appearances, and he'll likely need to come up big again Friday in Memphis if Dallas is going to claim the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.