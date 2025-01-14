Anthony Davis News: Massive double-double
Davis logged 30 points (13-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 126-102 loss to San Antonio.
The Lakers didn't have a good performance overall and looked overmatched in a 24-point defeat to the Spurs, but the star big man had an excellent individual showing. This was his sixth straight double-double, and he has scored at least 30 points three times during that stretch while averaging 27.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.
