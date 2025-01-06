Anthony Davis News: Monster stat line Sunday

Davis amassed 30 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 loss to Houston.

Davis had a strong showing Sunday despite the outcome of the contest, as he recorded a fourth straight double-double and the third consecutive appearance with two or more blocks. Excluding the Christmas Day game against the Warriors, in which he left with an injury after just seven minutes, Davis has posted a double-double in 11 games in a row while recording multiple blocks nine times in that stretch.