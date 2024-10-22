Anthony Davis News: Phenomenal season debut in victory

Davis closed Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Timberwolves with 36 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 38 minutes.

Davis was dominant on both sides of the ball, and the duo of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle was unable to contain him. Although Davis was the top producer, the entire roster performed well in their roles and played with an ease and confidence that were often absent last season. If Davis can stay healthy, an MVP-worthy season could be on the horizon.