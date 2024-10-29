Anthony Davis News: Strong stat line in loss Monday

Davis closed Monday's 109-105 loss to the Suns with 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes.

The fact that this 29-point output was Davis' lowest mark of the season goes to show just how dominant he's been for the Lakers in the early stages of the new campaign. The star big man has settled as the team's go-to threat on offense, even ahead of LeBron James, thanks to averages of 32.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game to open the campaign.