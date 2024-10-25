Anthony Davis News: Thriving in Redick's system

Davis generated 35 points (11-18 FG, 13-17 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 38 minutes of Friday's 123-116 win over the Suns.

Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, head coach JJ Redick said Friday that the team intends to have Davis involved "as much as possible." The effort has shown up in the box score through two games, with Davis totaling 71 points and attempting 12 more shots than any other Laker. Davis averaged over 25 points per game in four straight seasons spanning 2016-17 to 2019-2020 but has eclipsed that number once in four seasons since. Davis could have his best statistical season in years if he remains the Lakers' offensive focal point.