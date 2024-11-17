Anthony Edwards News: Efficient in victory

Edwards finished Sunday's 120-117 win over Phoenix with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes.

Edwards has been extremely consistent in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has posted 14 straight games with 21 or more points. The superstar had another efficient outing from the field and made three-plus threes for the 13th time in 14 regular-season outings. In that 14-game span, Edwards has averaged 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 37.1 minutes per game. The 23-year-old leads the NBA in three-pointers made, and he has shot 42.4 percent from beyond the arc thus far.