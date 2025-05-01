Anthony Edwards News: Generates double-double in victory

Edwards finished with 15 points (5-19 FG, 0-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Although Rudy Gobert was the hero of the series-clinching win, Edwards ended the night with the team's third-highest scoring total.His 15 points marked his lowest scoring total of the series, and his dreadful 0-for-11 night beyond the arc was the culprit. Minnesota's frontcourt carried the load by exploiting the Lakers' small-ball lineup, but the offense should shift back in Edwards' direction in the quarterfinals.