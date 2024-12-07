Anthony Edwards News: Hands out season-high nine dimes

Edwards finished with 30 points (11-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 107-90 victory over the Warriors.

Edwards bounced back from two subpar performances and stepped up every time the Timberwolves needed him in his battle between two Western Conference contenders. Aside from reaching the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, the nine assists were also a season-high mark for the star guard. Even when factoring in the two subpar showings in the wins over the Lakers and Clippers, Edwards is still averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over his last 10 games while shooting 42.1 percent from three in that span.