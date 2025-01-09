Anthony Edwards News: Lifts squad on both ends of floor

Edwards posted 21 points (5-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes in Thursday's 104-89 win over Orlando.

Edwards paced Minnesota on both ends of the court in Thursday's contest, leading all players in assists while concluding as one of two players with 20 or more points to go along with team-high-tying marks in threes made and steals. Edwards has been red-hot from deep as of late, connecting on four or more threes in eight of his last 11 outings and in four straight contests.