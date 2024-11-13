Anthony Edwards News: Scores 26 in loss to Portland

Edwards registered 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Naz Reid led the way for Minnesota in this loss with 28 points off the bench, but Edwards delivered a solid output across the board despite the defeat. The star guard continues to play at a high level on a steady basis for the Timberwolves, and this was his 11th game with at least 20 points. More than the scoring figures, the efficiency is standing out -- he's shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc, with both being career-best figures for the fifth-year veteran.