Anthony Edwards News: Spins 27 points in opener

Edwards finished Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the Lakers with 27 points (10-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes.

Edwards converted 40 percent of his shots and drilled five three-pointers in the win. Last season, Edwards finished sixth with an average of 19.7 shot attempts per game, and there's no reason to expect a decrease in his prolific shot volume. Amazingly, he connected on an impressive 46.1 percent of those attempts, and he'll be set for a very productive season if he can match those numbers.