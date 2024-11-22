Anthony Edwards News: Strong from three as leading scorer
Edwards notched 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to Toronto.
Edwards once again lifted Minnesota offensively and from deep in Thursday's contest, connecting on a game-best mark from three and leading all Timberwolves players in scoring in a losing effort. Edwards, who also tallied a pair of blocks and steals defensively, has connected on at least five threes in nine contests this season, including in two of his last three outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now