Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Strong from three as leading scorer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Edwards notched 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to Toronto.

Edwards once again lifted Minnesota offensively and from deep in Thursday's contest, connecting on a game-best mark from three and leading all Timberwolves players in scoring in a losing effort. Edwards, who also tallied a pair of blocks and steals defensively, has connected on at least five threes in nine contests this season, including in two of his last three outings.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now