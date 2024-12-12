Anton Watson News: Drills five treys in G League

Watson produced 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 120-100 win over the Long Island Nets.

Watson and JD Davison both reached the 20-point threshold for Maine, though it was Watson who had the better shooting line. He scorched the nets from downtown, leading his squad with five made triples. The Gonzaga product also recorded a team-high three steals, which tied his season high. Watson is averaging 11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.9 minutes over 13 outings in the G League this season. He's on a two-way contract with Boston but is still waiting to make his NBA debut.