Reeves tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Friday's 113-104 Summer League loss to the Pacers.

Reeves was one of five players to score in double figures in his team's Las Vegas Summer League finale. The Kentucky product was efficient, shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 66.6 percent from beyond the arc.