Ariel Hukporti Injury: No return timeline
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Hukporti (knee) is "a ways away" from returning this season, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Hukporti suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery Feb. 28. While Thibodeau didn't entirely rule out a return this season for the 22-year-old, it seems unlikely he'll be back anytime soon. When healthy, Hukporti was primarily a deep reserve, averaging just 8.7 minutes across 25 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now