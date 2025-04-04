Fantasy Basketball
Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti Injury: No return timeline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 12:40pm

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Hukporti (knee) is "a ways away" from returning this season, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hukporti suffered a torn meniscus and underwent surgery Feb. 28. While Thibodeau didn't entirely rule out a return this season for the 22-year-old, it seems unlikely he'll be back anytime soon. When healthy, Hukporti was primarily a deep reserve, averaging just 8.7 minutes across 25 appearances.

