Armando Bacot News: Posts double-double in G League

Bacot logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 107-91 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bacot continued a strong run of form even though his efficiency dropped from 64.3 to 41.2 percent and from 50.0 to 16.7 percent in field-goal and three-point attempts, respectively, compared to the previous clash with the Capitanes. His six double-doubles are now tied as the fifth-highest total in the G League this season.