Armel Traore News: Turns in strong G League showing

Traore tallied 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes Tuesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 103-99 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Traore recorded his fourth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign and his first of the G League regular season. He's averaging 14.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists through eight appearances with South Bay this season, as the two-way forward continues to be on the outside of the NBA club's rotation looking in.