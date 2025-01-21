Fantasy Basketball
Ausar Thompson News: Close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 7:35am

Thompson logged 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 107-96 win over the Rockets.

Thompson finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, and the second-year forward remains a productive presence in the Pistons' lineup. He's made seven starts in a row, and his role isn't likely to change as long as Jaden Ivey (lower leg) remains sidelined. During those seven starts, Thompson is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals across 21.9 minutes per game.

