Reaves is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves is off to a hot start this season, averaging 19.3 points on 54.7 percent shooting from the field and 48.0 percent shooting from three through the first four outings. Despite dealing with a left thigh contusion, the 26-year-old guard should be able to suit up against Cleveland.