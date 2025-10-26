Reaves was given the keys to the offense Sunday with LeBron James (back) and Luka Doncic (finger) out of the lineup, and he took full advantage, piling up a career-high 51 points. In addition to his impressive scoring display, Reaves contributed a near-triple-double by adding 11 rebounds and nine assists, making him just the ninth player in NBA history to record such numbers. The 27-year-old pro is averaging 34.0 points, 9.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest through three games this season.