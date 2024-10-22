Austin Reaves News: Flirts with double-double in opener

Reaves provided 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

Reaves showed no ill effects from the ankle injury he sustained last week and played 36 minutes in the win. Reaves was unable to connect on any of his five three-point attempts, but he's bound to improve from deep as the season progresses. During the 2023-24 season, he connected on 36.7 percent of his shots from downtown and averaged 5.1 three-point attempts per game.