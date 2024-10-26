Austin Reaves News: Hits for 26 against Phoenix

Reaves chipped in 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 123-116 victory over the Suns.

The fourth-year guard led the Lakers in threes and tied LeBron James in assists while finishing second on the night to Anthony Davis in scoring. Reaves has seen his numbers improve every year so far in his NBA career, but he could be headed for a true breakout in 2024-25 as defenses focus their attention on the team's two veteran superstars.