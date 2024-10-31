Austin Reaves News: Minimal impact in loss

Reaves racked up seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-110 loss to Cleveland.

Reaves recorded a season-low seven points during Wednesday's loss. The 26-year-old guard also recorded more turnovers (four) than assists (three). Even with this poor performance, Reaves is averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.4 minutes on 52.5/44.8/75.0 shooting splits across his first five appearances of the season.