Austin Reaves News: Practices Sunday

Reaves participated in Sunday's practice and was spotted icing his ankle afterward, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves went to the locker room during Friday night's game against the Raptors with a lower body injury and was later able to re-enter the matchup, but it appears he's still feeling the issue days later. His availability for Monday's game in Detroit doesn't appear to be in jeopardy at this time, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Lakers add him to the injury report if the ankle is still bugging him.