Austin Reaves News: Scores 18 points in return

Reaves (pelvis) finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to Minnesota.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a pelvic contusion, Reaves was sharp from beyond the arc, but a 2-for-8 showing from two-point range took a bigger night off the table. Reaves still produced well in the rebounds and assists columns to atone for the poor shooting, and he finished second on the Lakers in usage with a 26.4 percent rate, trailing only Anthony Davis (31.2 percent). Fantasy managers should expect Reaves to drop to third in the pecking order if LeBron James (foot) is able to put an end to his two-game absence Sunday versus the Grizzlies.