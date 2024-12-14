Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Scores 18 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 7:46am

Reaves (pelvis) finished with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 97-87 loss to Minnesota.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a pelvic contusion, Reaves was sharp from beyond the arc, but a 2-for-8 showing from two-point range took a bigger night off the table. Reaves still produced well in the rebounds and assists columns to atone for the poor shooting, and he finished second on the Lakers in usage with a 26.4 percent rate, trailing only Anthony Davis (31.2 percent). Fantasy managers should expect Reaves to drop to third in the pecking order if LeBron James (foot) is able to put an end to his two-game absence Sunday versus the Grizzlies.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now